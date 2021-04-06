Twitter ‘hangs’ Sonnie Badu over claimed acquisition of 3 degrees in 4 months

Gospel artiste and lead pastor of RockHill Church

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has been in the trends all weekend after he announced that he had bagged three different doctorate degrees within the space of four months.

Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Baba’ hitmaker thanked God for another feat announcing that he had been awarded a Bachelor’s degree in Ministry, Masters’ degree in Christian leadership and a Doctorate in Musicology.



“What an amazing day it has been. A second doctorate in the basket Doctorate in Musicology, Master’s degree in Christian Leadership, Bachelor’s degree in Ministry thanks to @trinityiua who took their time to walk me through in spite of my busy schedule,”



But a Twitter user @mnm_mensah has alleged that Mr Badu’s certificates are fake and unaccredited after he reached out to the Council for Higher Education in the US to verify the authenticity of the school that awarded the gospel artiste his degrees.



His findings have lit up the micro-blogging site as several users have hopped on to troll and ridicule the Lead Pastor of the RockHill Church.



