Twitter to setup Africa’s HQ in Ghana

Social media platform, Twitter will establish its presence in Africa with its headquarters situated in Ghana, its founder, Jack Dorsey has disclosed.

Making the disclosure via Twitter on April 12, Jack Dorsey wrote; “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo.”



Reacting to the news following a virtual meeting held between Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo and Jack Dorsey on April 7, the president said the decision to set up a headquarters is critical for Ghana's development in the technology sector.



“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.”



“As I indicated to @jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo expressed.



Further details on the move according to a blog post shared by the Founder of Twitter points that the decision aligns with Ghana’s appointment as the host of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent,” portions of the blog post read.



“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa,” it added.



???????? Twitter is now present on the continent.



