Twitter trends rocket for Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata is lead counsel for John Mahama in the petition

Lead lawyer for the NDC in the 2020 election petition, Tsatsu Tsikata, put Chairperson of the EC, Jean Adukwei Mensa, in an uncomfortable position today when he quizzed her on when exactly she noticed that she had made errors in the declaration of results.

“When did the first respondent and the Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission first realize that there were errors in the figures she had announced in her declaration of 9th December 2020? When? This is a question only one person in the world can answer,” he quizzed.



Although the Electoral Commission Chairperson did not respond to his question, trending videos of her facial expression the very moment he asked the question, showed a discomfort persona.



Twitter trends have been spiking over the video with many describing Tsatsu Tsikata as a master of the law.



Here are some reactions:



