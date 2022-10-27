Twitter turns blue with wild posts as PRESEC wins; Prempeh, Adisco trolled

The three contestants who represented PRESEC

The blues! By far, they are the highest winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title with 7 wins and trophies to their credit.

It was yet another proud moment for the boys of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) after the scores were declared by the Quiz Mistress, Efua Khauffman on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



The final riddle in the 5th and final round of the quiz, after answering 3 previous ones correctly was;



‘I’m a common haylight used in cloud seeding,’ – the question was barely completed when the Blue Boys rang their bell; and the answer that crowned it all was – ‘Silver Iodied’ came forth from one of the contestants – Alfred Ken Nsiah.



The cheers followed and the room turned blue.



PRESEC scored 50 points in total to beat their contenders PREMPEH COLLEGE and ADISADEL BOYS COLLEGE who both scored 41 and 32 points respectively.



Many have since taken to social media to congratulate PRESEC for their 7th win which they have themed; ‘We are still SEVEN a living God’.

Their contenders on the other hand seem to be getting quite some beating from Twitter users.



Below are some of the posts:





Good day to all Presec boys and girls…the rest can take theirs from “ He 6et the table before my enemies” and “ Nyame 2mi”…ahh schools fon sei! — B1GMAN (@DeonBuoy) October 27, 2022

See erh, the whole Ghana, Ibi PRESEC them know branding. Correct branding Show workers ankasa — Daniel J. Ampofo (@theveterann) October 27, 2022

See you next year. pic.twitter.com/GljGmZaP9D — Prempeh College (@PrempehCollege) October 26, 2022

Herhhhhh Presec to the whole wiase!!!!!These chaps are toooo sharp!!!! #NSMQFinal — Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) October 26, 2022

Prempeh had such an amazing team but won't use them, ah! #NSMQ2022 pic.twitter.com/RbnKlOTYlV — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) October 26, 2022

Thank You Presec for saving Asanteman from Noise Pollution ???????? — Alpha SarkCess????????????♥️ (@AlphaSarkces) October 26, 2022

The best School in Ghana, Presec???????? — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 26, 2022

Surely SEVEN a Living God.



Congratulations PRESEC ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GzXqdc69Sr — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 26, 2022

Don't say PRESEC LEGON. There is only one PRESEC. Then there are Nungua Presec, Aburi Presec, Abetifi Presec and others — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) October 26, 2022

The greatness of PRESEC never in doubt. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 26, 2022

Ei you be boy you no go PRESEC? That’s sad ???? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 26, 2022

Ano fit sleep oo,



I just dey the tl dey celebrate Presec



????????????????



It feels like today ????#NSMQ2022 #Presec pic.twitter.com/RGxdVuHGV5 — Written-Right (@_writtenright) October 27, 2022