Twitter users heap praises on Akufo-Addo after #EndSARS post

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa has received praises regarding his recent Twitter post where he called for an end to police brutality in the West African State, Nigeria.

Nana Akufo-Addo who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) indicated that he has engaged Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari “who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.”



One Twitter user, Amaria Cutie wrote: "Well done Mr President! This is all we wanted!"



Fiifi Benson on Twitter also added: "King Solomon of our time"

In response to his post, several other individuals have showered him with accolades considering the silence on the part of some African leaders, the African Union, and ECOWAS in the ongoing police brutality in Nigeria.



Nana can't come online and tweet about #EndSAR without taking any actions about it behind scenes. #MaintainNanaAddo #4MoreForNana https://t.co/XpLYEab3cl — jakina boafo (@BoafoJakina) October 21, 2020

Well done sir! now elef your old gee @MBuhari make he work on your advice you gave am #Endsars https://t.co/STbf6ywaWW — Micheal Nathaniels (@MNathaniels) October 21, 2020