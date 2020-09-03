13
General News Thu, 3 Sep 2020

Twitter users troll Wontumi, Sarkodie, others for winning ‘fake UN awards’

Wontumi Fake Awards Chairman Wontumi receiving his award

Twitter, they say is the home of social media savagery and it is not hard to understand how and why the platform has earned such ‘enviable’ reputation’.

The trolls, the banter, the clap backs are hard-hitting which makes it quite unpleasant to have yourself or your celebrity being ‘dragged’ on that medium.

Over the years some Ghanaian celebrities have been dragged on the platform after they acted in ways which some users found either amusing, annoying or exciting.

On the chopping board are a host of Ghanaian politicians, musicians, journalists and others who supposedly received ‘fake UN awards”.

On Friday, August 28, 2020 some Ghanaian personalities were honoured for their accomplishments in their various fields of endeavour.

Among the persons were Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Benjamin Antwi Bosiako alias Wontumi, rapper Sarkodie, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Berla Mundi and DJ Black.

Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards is the name of the award scheme and though the UN has no hand in it, it was made to like a UN-owned event.

The awardees were presented with plaques of “UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards” which drew a link between the scheme, the UN and the late Kofi Annan.

Twitter users have finally discovered it and they are trolling Sarkodie and others for winning ‘fake UN award.”





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com

