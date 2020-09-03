General News

Twitter users troll Wontumi, Sarkodie, others for winning ‘fake UN awards’

Chairman Wontumi receiving his award

Twitter, they say is the home of social media savagery and it is not hard to understand how and why the platform has earned such ‘enviable’ reputation’.

The trolls, the banter, the clap backs are hard-hitting which makes it quite unpleasant to have yourself or your celebrity being ‘dragged’ on that medium.



Over the years some Ghanaian celebrities have been dragged on the platform after they acted in ways which some users found either amusing, annoying or exciting.



On the chopping board are a host of Ghanaian politicians, musicians, journalists and others who supposedly received ‘fake UN awards”.



On Friday, August 28, 2020 some Ghanaian personalities were honoured for their accomplishments in their various fields of endeavour.



Among the persons were Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Benjamin Antwi Bosiako alias Wontumi, rapper Sarkodie, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Berla Mundi and DJ Black.

Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards is the name of the award scheme and though the UN has no hand in it, it was made to like a UN-owned event.



The awardees were presented with plaques of “UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards” which drew a link between the scheme, the UN and the late Kofi Annan.



Twitter users have finally discovered it and they are trolling Sarkodie and others for winning ‘fake UN award.”





I can say Sark bought this suit purposely for a big event ONLY FOR Dr Nam 1 to defraud him in the name of UN and Kofi Annan...



Sark's image is being dented. He needs to look sharp. pic.twitter.com/7FY1Zn25DH — Cecilia Griffiths-Brown (@CeeGriffiths) September 3, 2020

6. Chairman Wuntumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP pic.twitter.com/5KXV7jhWdr — ???? (@IamKarimGh) September 3, 2020

The Kofi Annan thing you people for talk am better oo cos the niqqa give more people some oo, no be Sark p3 ????????



Dr UN >>>>>> Nam 1 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aKpTPeW4Ms — Wo wofa Kojo???? (@kojo_mufasah) September 3, 2020

The hilarious thing is, the guy didn’t even put in extra effort for the scam to work. Man put on a dada awu three-piece suit, threw Kofi Annan’s name in there and went round sharing water bottles. A true Ackah Blay-Miezah student. — Lexis (@niilexis) September 3, 2020

This man did not photoshop himself shaking hands with Kofi Annan ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vgx0hBNAIm — virgin. (@Koffy_9) September 3, 2020

God go wound this man.



SARK|CHAIRMAN WONTUMI| pic.twitter.com/5OWlaZEaQM — Kofi Annan (@RudeenC) September 3, 2020

So this guy really scam Sark, Bella, D Black and the rest ahh well, so no verification was done about this award scheme this is so cheap and it doesn't speak well for us. The guy should be arrested

Chairman Wontumi |Kwesi Arthur |Kofi Annan — Seidu Nyame???? (@FreduaJeffery) September 3, 2020

The scam is stronger than apatie AHAHAHAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/pTYJFESnCH — kizzle (@AbeikuLytle) September 3, 2020

As Sarkodie see the “Dr” and “Kofi Annan” nooor pic.twitter.com/SFE3FtrTvu — M (@Mike_Nkansah) September 3, 2020

Between NAM 1 and Dr UN, who scam the nation pass? pic.twitter.com/wxTfgCZNCA — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ????? (@Mr_Ceyram) September 3, 2020

If you look at this dude for just 30min, Aswear you go burst into laughter ???????? Nigga just dash Sark fake water bottle wey he talk say ibi Kofi Annan ihn own???????? pic.twitter.com/mKMPiopNhY — ???? ????? ???? (@ernieblaze_) September 3, 2020

