TwitterGhana is trending number 1 and here's why

Social media platform Twitter will establish its presence in Africa with a HQ in Ghana

A number of users on Twitter have been reacting to the news the social media platform will establish its presence in Africa with a headquarters situated in Ghana.

In a blog post shared by Twitter Inc. Founder, Jack Dorsey the company plans to expand its operations and workforce in emerging markets such as Africa to attract more users.



The news has since been met with varying reactions on the platform with hashtag #TwitterGhana topping the trends amid numerous engagements.



“The continent has always been near and dear to our hearts. And now, Africa is officially HOME. We’re pulling up to Ghana. Have the Jollof ready, abeg #TwitterInGhana,” one user wrote.



Another said; “Could not be more excited about this. Engineers in Ghana, we will share the job postings very soon! #TwitterGhana”



Making the initial disclosure via a post shared on Monday April 12, Jack Dorsey wrote; “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo.”



Responding to the news, Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo said the decision to set up a headquarters was critical for the country’s development in the technology sector.



“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.”



“As I indicated to @jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo expressed.



???????? Twitter is now present on the continent.



Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg — jack (@jack) April 12, 2021







The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. 2/3#TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana. 3/3#TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

Could not be more excited about this. Engineers in Ghana, we will share the job postings very soon! #TwitterGhana https://t.co/MSEt6dWM9M — Michael Montano (@michaelmontano) April 12, 2021

Very very interesting ... https://t.co/wBmMNxtaqb — Edem Kumodzi ???????????????? (@edemkumodzi) April 12, 2021







As we speak, Ghanaian tech enterpreneurs are shaking. Hold your devs well ooooo, Yooooooo ???????????? — Edem Kumodzi ???????????????? (@edemkumodzi) April 12, 2021

Twitter to set up its first African presence in Ghana https://t.co/E7Kom2kRGd by @ulonnaya — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 12, 2021

Dem say @Twitter wanted to launch their headquarters in Nigeria but Buhari's phone was off????????????????#TwitterGhana — Gift Of God???????????????????? (@Jonny58766325) April 12, 2021

Me at the premises of #TwitterGhana headquarters.. I am here for my suspended account .. pic.twitter.com/VHUoTB6GaE — Ghana Boy ???????? (@see_sea_ccc) April 12, 2021

Lot's of tech guys are about to get employed by @Twitter & @jack in Ghana ???????? and by guys i mean males/females. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/LQUWz30SEy — God's Son ???????? (@nana_kobbie_) April 12, 2021

For those asking “Why not Nigeria?”



Read the first line under “Why Ghana”: #TwitterGhana pic.twitter.com/0tJ5MQIp3b — taadiboy (@taadibanyinbagh) April 12, 2021

Now that #TwitterGhana exists, I hope we're no longer going to see "this content cannot be viewed in your location"? — Naa Leigh Lilitha ® ???????????????? (@Mzlianne) April 12, 2021

Twitter chooses Ghana as their regional hub for Africa!! Thumbs up for Digital Ghana! Great news for our local, vibrant tech community. We can’t wait to welcome others #NAkufoAddo.#TwitterGhana https://t.co/hYXOuzFnFa — Ursula Owusu (@UrsulaOw) April 12, 2021

This time around if twitter tear wanna followers top p3, we dey jog come dema office and take wanna followers back



3ny3 gidigidi bia... if ebe passport and visa wey we nor get at first, this time we get trotro fare #TwitterGhana — Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) April 12, 2021