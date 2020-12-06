Two Chinese killed by armed robbers

Armed robbers invaded the house of the victims and shot them in the process

The Jacobu District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for armed robbers who shot and killed two Chinese nationals at Asuoso Fenaso in the Amansie Central District of Ashanti Region on Saturday, December 5.

The armed robbers are said to have invaded the house of the victims to rob them of their belongings but shot and killed two.



A third victim is reportedly responding to treatment at an unnamed health facility after he sustained gunshot wounds.



Confirming the incident to 3news.com, the Jacobu District Police Commander, Superintendent Abdulai Iddrisu, said investigations have begun in earnest.

“By this all that we want to establish is that yes, it has happened and we are closing in on the perpetrators for them to face the law.



“And I will take the opportunity also to ask for information with regard to the perpetrators as we believe it is an inner [action] or the evidence are not coming from far.”