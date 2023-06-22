Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash

Abena Gyamfua Ofori died with Alberta in a car crash

Two Ghanaian female students studying at Clemson University in the United States of America (USA) lost their lives in a fatal car crash on June 18, 2023 according to multiple media reports. The victims were identified as Abena Gyamfua Ofori, a 31-year-old graduate student majoring in English, and Alberta Oduraa Quartey, a 23-year-old graduate student.

Per a report filed by fskhub.com, the news of their untimely demise has left the entire university community in a state of mourning.



The report explained that the unfortunate accident occurred on Highway 11 near Elizabeth Drive, South Carolina USA. The incident took place when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on, claiming the lives of Alberta Quartey and Abena Ofori.



In a press release, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana USA branch (GRASAG-USA) expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.



“Deepest Condolences on the Tragic Loss of Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua Ofori.



“Dear everyone, it is with immense sorrow and a profound sense of grief that we, the entire GRASAG-USA organization, express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of two of our graduate students who tragically lost their lives in a devastating crash in South Carolina. We mourn the untimely passing of Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua Ofori, both Ghanaian graduate students who were an integral part of the Clemson University community,” part of the statement said.



The statement added “As an organization, we stand in solidarity with you, offering our unwavering support and condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones.

“May the memories of Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua Ofori serve as a beacon of light and inspiration for all who knew them. May their souls find eternal peace and rest.”



