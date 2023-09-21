Two NGOs partner Edem Agbana to donate to school

Items donated to the Agorvie Basic School

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Two non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Legacy Foundation and No Limits Charity organization have collaborated with Edem Eric Agbana, an NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North to present some school supplies and other items to Agorvie Basic School near Dzodze in the Volta Region.

The items included school uniforms, study packs, canvas shoes, and sanitary pads.



The intent was to support the school children from the deprived community who lacked these items and to improve teaching and learning outcomes.



Headmaster of the school, Simon Adukpo in a welcome address at a ceremony to present the items said that lack of adequate teaching and learning materials was hampering efforts to improve upon academic work in the school, which also reflected in the poor performance of the school's candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) over the years, but said with the provision of adequate teaching and learning materials, the school can improve upon its performance.



Adukpo expressed gratitude to the parliamentary candidate and his partners for the timely intervention and urged the donors not to rest on their oars in ensuring that quality education was made affordable and accessible to the school children.



He appealed for the construction of a computer laboratory for the school to aid in the teaching of ICT as well as the extension of electricity adding that the school's office and storeroom were recently burgled and some educational materials stolen by some unscrupulous persons for lack of electricity to light up the school compound.



Executive Director of No Limits Charity Organization, Rita Esiawonam Gaglo who hails from the community, said the donation was part of the organization's "Uniforms for the Needy Child" project being undertaken in deprived communities across the country to provide new school uniforms to school kids from poor families as a way of retaining them in school.

She assured management of the school of her organization's preparedness to seek funding to assist the school with some of its pressing needs all in a bid to ensure the provision of quality education for the kids.



For his part, the Ketu North NDC Parliamentary Candidate Edem Eric Agbana said that the collaborative effort between him and the organisations was his widow's way of supporting quality education in the Ketu North Constituency.



He said he was availing himself as the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the area so that he could be better placed to lobby developmental projects in the area.



The PC said that education was very dear to his heart and that he would continue to support efforts to promote quality education in the constituency.



He also assured the school of his resolve to seek the necessary funding to support the construction of a computer laboratory for the school shortly.



Agbana used the opportunity to appeal to members of the Agorvie community and the general population of Ketu North, to throw their full support behind him and to vote massively for him in the 2024 general elections, as he was determined to bring transformational leadership and rapid development to Ketu North to augment what the outgoing MP, James Klutse Avedzi has done for the area.