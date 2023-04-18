Two NPP MPs spotted with Aliko Dangote at the Kabah in Mecca

Aliko Dangote with Habib Iddrisu and Mustapha Ussif

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu and his colleague Member of Parliament and Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, are in the holy land of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The duo were captured in the ihram (traditional Islamic covering for male pilgrims) attending Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in Mecca.



Photos being shared on Facebook by the deputy Majority Chief Whip on Facebook, captures the two MPs in the company of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.



They are captured in the Haram (the immediate precincts of the Kabah) where most pilgrims gather to pray on a daily basis.



Dangote is wearing dark shades and holding a face mask with Habib and Ussif standing to his right side.



Aside the two MPs, Tamale North lawmaker, Alhassan Suhuyini has also been spotted separately in Mecca performing the Umrah rites. Alhassan Tampuli, Farouk Aliu Mahama and Ibrahim Murtala-Mohammed are also in Saudi.

Ramadan is a busy season for the cities of Mecca and Medina, as people throng in form across the world to undertake the Umrah in the blessed season of worship.



