Two Nigerians arrested with AK-47, ammunition in Kasoa

File photo

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for possessing an AK-47 assault rifle and 48 rounds of ammunition by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, citinewsroom.com reports

The suspects, identified as Ikena Chiwetalu (38) and Christian Odikah (34), were apprehended on July 13 during the operation conducted by police patrols at Lamptey on the Kasoa-Amansaman main road.



According to police sources, the officers noticed a sprinter bus heading towards Kasoa from Amasaman, carrying five male adults, including the driver and his mate. The suspicious behavior of three passengers prompted the police team to conduct a thorough search.



During the search, the officers discovered wrapped leaves suspected to be narcotics in the pocket of Ikena Chiwetalu. Further investigation of the vehicle led to the alarming discovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, a magazine loaded with 28 live ammunition, and an additional 20 live ammunition concealed in a dove body lotion container. These items were found hidden in a black backpack under one of the seats.



"The driver and his mate also identified the suspects, along with another Nigerian, as the owners of the backpack. They claimed the individuals boarded the vehicle from Amasaman train line," said Kofi, the driver of the vehicle, as he recounted the incident to Citi News.

While one of the suspects managed to escape, the two apprehended individuals are being prepared for court proceedings and will be remanded for further investigation.



The Kasoa Akweley Magistrate Court has already convicted the two accused persons on narcotics-related charges, sentencing them to 24 months each.



However, due to the gravity of the case, the court has adjourned the substantive hearing to allow the police to conclude their investigation and proceed with the prosecution at a higher court with jurisdiction over such serious matters.



