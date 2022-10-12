0
Menu
News

Two Nigerians jailed 40-years for galamsey

Ayodele Jackson And Benjamin Obin.jpeg Suspects Ayodele Jackson and Benjamin Obin

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A Tarkwa Circuit Court judge Hathia Ama Manu has sentenced two Nigerians to 20-year prison terms for engaging in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

The terms will run concurrently.

The convicts, Ayodele Jackson and Benjamin Obin were arrested at Bepoase, near Prestea in the Western Region.

The two men who were sentenced on October 7, pleaded guilty to the charges with the explanation that they were unemployed and hungry, and had only resorted to the galamsey work as a means of surviving.

They told the court that they had only been indulging in the act for about three weeks before their arrest. They were thus convicted on their own plea.

Laying out the fact of the case, the Prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Dadzie told the court that a complaint was made against the accused by two officers of the Minerals Commission.

According to her, the two Minerals Commission staff Emmanuel Morrison and Bismark Mansoh, on a routine patrol in the Prestea area, spotted the accused, with about fifteen others engaging in illegal mining activities with two excavators, a washing plant and a water pumping machine at Bepoase.

Upon seeing the two officers, the miners fled, but the officers managed to apprehend the two expatriates.

They were then handed over to the Police, with the pumping machine and one excavator control board.

The court presided over by judge Hathia Ama Manu described the circumstance under which they had entered into the illegal business as “unfortunate”, but stated that, “the country is at a point where our water bodies, especially those of us in the Western Region, have been destroyed due to illegal mining.”

The Court thus said that the accused had no excuses to justify destroying the environment.

They were sentenced due to the severity of their offence.

The Court ordered that after serving their sentences, the two men be deported to Nigeria.

The court also ordered that the excavator, with its control board and the water pumping machine be confiscated to the state. They will be handed over to the Minerals Commission.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
Related Articles: