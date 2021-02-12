Two Paramount Chiefs contest Council of State election in Upper East Region

Two out of the five people contesting the position of Council of State in the Upper East Region are Paramount Chiefs with no female among the contestants.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Regional Director of the EC disclosed that Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, who doubles as the incumbent was seeking re-election.



He said Pe Ditundini Adiali Thomas-More, the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area and currently, the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs was also contesting the position which would be voted by 30 nominees from all the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies.



The rest are Mr Akurugu Eric Aligiyelah, a teacher by profession, Mr Yaw Mort, a former Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party and a businessman and Mr Akamboe Ayirebasia, a retired public servant.

According to the Regional Director, all was set for the election to take place at the forecourt of the Regional House of Chiefs and all the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols would be ensured.



Mr Adarkwa stated that all election materials were also set and entreated members of the public to eschew activities that would mar the process.



He encouraged the agents to cooperate with the election officials to ensure a smooth run of the exercise on February 12, 2020.