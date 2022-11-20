Two Rabito clinics attain SafeCare's high international accreditation for quality healthcare delivery

Karen Hendrickson, CEO of Rabito Clinic

Source: Johnson Amoah, Contributor

The Dansoman and Lapaz branches of Rabito clinic have attained SafeCare level 4 accreditation making the two facilities internationally accredited to provide standardized quality healthcare to Ghanaians.

These two Rabito clinic branches were recognized after a rigorous assessment by international assessors who used ISQua-accredited SafeCare Standards.



Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson, expressed delight about the latest rating and thanked her team members for the feat.



She said, "It is an empowering and energizing and extremely exciting achievement by two of our branches. Sometimes I have to even pinch myself because from where we started to where we are now, we're at level 4, on our way to level 5; with two of our branches."



Madam Karen Hendrickson also stressed the need for all stakeholders to contribute to the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.



The Rabito clinics are part of the network of hospitals operated by Africa Health Holdings (AHH), which signed up for the SafeCare quality improvement program last year. The AHH is a health service delivery industry leader with outlets in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.



In Ghana, AHH has 20 clinics all operating under the Rabito brand, in Nigeria, two hospitals are operating under the CarePoint brand and in Kenya, there are 38 facilities comprising hospitals and clinics operating under the Meridian brand.

According to the CEO of Rabito, Karen Hendrickson, the Rabito clinics are focused on improving all the quality benchmarks in the facilities to achieve level 5 accreditation under the SafeCare program.



She explained that the business has plans to extend its services to rural and deprived communities in the country.



''At this point in time, we have 24 Rabito clinics across the country [and] we're in 10 regions. We don't take that kind of expansion lightly. But we recognize that for Ghana to grow and thrive, quality healthcare has to be as available as fresh air," she added.



A doctor at the facility, Dr Frank Appiah-Agyei, highlighted the hospital's concern for patients and its commitment to ensuring their well-being and recovery. He said the hospital's operations have been largely influenced by the quality guidelines prescribed by the SafeCare scheme.



He further indicated that he and his colleagues are determined to observe the SafeCare standards to better the lives of patients and elevate the status of the hospital.



Adelaide Duako Agyapong, an administrator at the Lapaz branch of the Rabito also expressed happiness about how the hospital has fared.

"We've put in systems, practices, processes and protocols and we prepared towards them. So we should put them into practice so that the quality healthcare that we aspire to give our customers, our clients, will be achieved. So that that they'll not just leave with better conditions, but with a worthwhile experience," Duako Agyapong added.



A tour of the hospital's headquarters at Osu also revealed some remarkable improvements in its laboratory and screening equipment. This according to the management of the hospital, forms part of efforts to strengthen the logistical framework of the hospital.



The improvements, according to the hospital, are also aimed at enhancing quality healthcare delivery to the hundreds of patients who throng the premises daily.



Rabito branches can be located at Osu, East Legon, Abeka Lapaz, Tema Com 11, Tema Com 25, Dansoman, Kumasi Adiebeba, Kumasi Bantama, Ho, Aflao, Dome, Kasoa, Tamale, Wa, Sunyani, Winneba, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, My CareMobile, Koforidua, Pharmacy – Linda D'or, Rabito Cosmetic Centre and Makola.



About PharmAccess Foundation and SafeCare



The goal of PharmAccess is to make inclusive health markets work in sub-Saharan Africa, realizing that the first wealth is health.

PharmAccess challenges the notion that exclusion from essential healthcare is an inevitable consequence of living in poorer countries and identifies the opportunities and partners – both private and public needed to bring about holistic transformation in failing health markets.



Focusing on the very root causes that hamper healthcare financing and investments towards equitable and quality healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa, the organisation works as an innovator and catalyst for pragmatic solutions that can be adopted, adapted, and scaled by partners.



PharmAccess also works with an integrated approach that addresses both the demand and supply side of the healthcare system and uses the opportunities that mobile technology and data providers to leapfrog development in health markets in sub-Saharan Africa.



PharmAccess cherishes partnerships in achieving these tasks. On the other hand, the goal of SafeCare is to inspire the improvement of quality and safety in healthcare delivery through innovative approaches such as the use of digital solutions.



Setting and improving quality standards in these challenging environments is the central mission of SafeCare.



The ambition of SafeCare is to create a global platform of organisations and people willing to pursue innovative approaches to improve clinical quality, using transformative digital solutions to challenge the status quo and strengthen trust in the healthcare system.

This is achieved through its three core values of transparency, collaboration, and building value. In the last decade, SafeCare has share results, stories and learnt lessons and provides real-time data on the scale, scope, and quality of services; all in the bid to improve the quality and safety of healthcare delivery.



By collaborating through global and national partnerships, SafeCare intends to create the greatest possible impact with minimal resources