Two alleged thieves grabbed for robbing Yilo Krobo NPP women organizer

File Photo

The Somanya Police Command have arrested two men for breaking into the house of the Yilo Krobo NPP Women organizer, Madam Mamle Olivia Kpodjie at Ogome,Brigade, a suburb in Somanya.

According to sources, the thieves had earlier robbed several homes of their belongings which were later sold to another person (name withheld) at Adjikpo, also a suburb in Somanya.



In an interview with Rite News, the NPP Women Organiser,Madam Olivia Mamle Kpodjie, narrated that on Friday, 7th October, 2022, around 2:00am, the thieves broke into her hall and took away her 50 inch television.



However, she reported the incident to the Somanya Police at the early hours of Friday morning about the incident that has occurred at her house which subsequently led to the arrest of the thieves.



"I was called by the police that a suspected thief have been arrested; and fortunately for me, my TV has been identified and retrieved from the thief,” Madam Olivia said.

Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it is alleged that the thief is from Ogome, Somanya and also an ex convict.



Several items such as TV, Phones, Laptops among others were retrieved after the police conducted a search at his residence.



The two and other suspect who was arrested today at Ogome are currently in Police custody upon further investigation.