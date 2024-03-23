Two arrested for raping body of murdered woman in Kumasi

The suspects have been identified as Kelvin Addai aand Samuel Gyamfi

Two suspects, Kelvin Addai and Samuel Gyamfi, are in the custody of the police for allegedly assaulting the body of a 36-year-old woman after she was reportedly murdered at home.

The incident, according to a report by myjoyonline.com, occurred on February 8, 2024, at Sene Bokankye in the Ashanti Region, when the two suspects invaded the home of the deceased during a robbery attempt.



The accused persons are alleged to have smashed the head of the deceased who was asleep twice in the head with a cement block and went ahead to sexually assault her body after realising she had passed away.



They also allegedly made away with her mobile phone and a cash amount of GHC42.00.



Neighbours of the deceased found her assaulted, naked body in a pool of blood when her son, who had returned from school, raised an alarm upon chancing on the state of his mother.



An examination on the body of the deceased by the police later revealed deep cuts on her left ear, with the skull around the forehead crashed and blood oozing from her ear and nostrils, while semen was also found around her genitalia, the report added.



Her body was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for autopsy and preservation.

Her autopsy report indicated severe head injuries, blunt force trauma and unnatural sex.



The suspects, during police interrogation, confirmed that they had gone to the uncompleted building where the deceased resides to smoke Indian hemp, following which they invaded her room to steal.



Police detective, Inspector Abdul-Wahab Yusif Seoune of the Abuakwa Police, led the investigation which traced the stolen phone and sim card of the deceased to the two suspects, leading to their arrests.



Samuel Addai was arrested on March 17, 2024, at Atwima Bokankye, but his accomplice managed to escape, and was later arrested from his hide-out at Medie-Accra two days later.



The two have been slapped with provisional charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are said to have been put before the Akropong District Court.



Police investigation into the case remains open, with swabs obtained from the sexual organ of the deceased to be matched with a DNA test on the accused.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on April 4, 2024.



