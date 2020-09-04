Crime & Punishment

Two arrested for the murder of Ejisu momo vendor, SDA Church Caretaker

The police are still investigating the matter to arrest two others

Police in the Ashanti region have arrested two persons believed to be in connection with two separate incidences of robbery and murder in the region in recent months.

The first is 37 years old Alex Owusu, suspected to be one of three who shot and killed a mobile money vendor at Onwe in the Ejisu Municipality on Wednesday 26th August 2020.



Thirty two (32) year-old Sampson Owusu Adjei was shot and killed by the AK-46 assault rifle-wielding assailants who made away with an unspecified amount of money.



The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah-Duku who spoke with the media today at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters said his men are still on the heels of the two others who are suspected to be accomplices to the murder of the father of two.



In a related development, a popular Ashtown-based hoodlum who has been identified by police as Mintah, a.k.a ‘Soso’ has been arrested in connection with the murder of the caretaker of the Bantama SDA Church in the broad daylight of Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Mr. Mark Amofah was returning from the bank in the afternoon when the assailants on two unregistered motorbikes took his life with gun fire.



They reportedly took away GH4, 300 in cash, at the church entrance, before shooting him at close range in the chest.



DCOP Mensah-Duku advised residents and especially taxi drivers, to be weary of criminals who employ dubious means to foment trouble, including the snatching of cars.

