Two arrested in connection of 300-year-old Komfo Anokye cola tree

In a significant development, the police have arrested two individuals believed to be connected to the felling of the historic 300-year-old cola tree, planted by chief priest Komfo Anokye.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Feyiase, Joseph Assuming, revealed this in a report by the Chronicle dated November 10, 2023.



According to the report, the arrest took place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, following the earlier report by GhanaWeb on November 7.



The Chronicle's report did not provide specific details on the identities or motives of the arrested individuals.



However, it indicated that their involvement in the incident, which involved the cutting down of the historic tree, led to their apprehension by the authorities.



Apart from the arrest of the two, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly summoned the chief of Feyiase following the felling of the historic tree.

The 300-year-old cola tree, believed to have historical and cultural significance due to its association with Komfo Anokye, has been a symbol of heritage for the community.



