Two arrested in connection with Breman mining pit collapse

The victims are assisting the police with investigations

• Dozens of miners were trapped in the illegal mining pit on Wednesday

• Three people were confirmed dead



• The arrested suspects are assisting the police with investigations



The Central regional police have arrested two people following the collapse of a mining pit at Breman Brofoyedur in the Upper Denkyira West District.



This news was confirmed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Sergeant Evans Ettie, in an interview with Citi News.

He said the victims are assisting the police with investigations.



Dozens of miners were trapped in the illegal mining pit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



Three people were confirmed dead. Two of the bodies have been identified as Kwasi Yeboah and a 13-year-old teenager known as Fabetia. The other has still not been identified yet.



According to Sergeant Evans Ettie, “The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Dunkwa-on-Offin Municipal hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy."