Two arrested in connection with chieftaincy dispute at Lugni

Two people have been arrested in connection with chieftaincy disputes in Lugni, according to police.

The Police patrol team in town saw the two, Kofi Binyam and one Mensah, a plumber in the area, wielding guns.



They were subsequently arrested and detained.



Residents of Lugni, Nanumba South District, Northern Region, fled for their safety on Thursday after a chieftaincy dispute resulted in multiple gunshots.



The feud began when the regent of Lugni granted kola to a Konkomba leader for him to be enskinned as the chief of the Konkombas in Lugni. Another Konkombas clan, however, was opposed to the choice.



The Binyam and Naamuhi clans are at odds with one another.

While getting ready to install a new chief, the offended clan is said to have started shooting.



The Binyam clan is said to have assaulted the Naamuhi clan.



The Binyam clan objected to the Nanung chief of Lugni enskinning the Naamuhi clan as the Konkomba chief for Lugni, which sparked the shooting incident on Thursday night.



Calm has since been restored.