Two arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year -old man at Pankrono

The young man who was murdered by some thugs in Pankrono

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Two persons have been arrested following the murder of a 27-year-old man at Pankrono, a suburb of the Old Tafo Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



This information was disclosed by Nana Agyemang Prempeh, a national security operative.



According to him, the persons who came from Adabraka were arrested on Thursday morning by the police, adding that the police were on a serious manhunt for the rest.



Kwame Owusu Banahene, a 27-year-old man was murdered at Pankrono one fateful Wednesday evening by alleged thugs who stormed the community from Adabraka, a nearby community.



The sad incident which occurred around 6:40 PM caused the boy's death, thus he died after sustaining multiple cutlass wounds and an alleged poisonous injection from his attackers.



Some eyewitnesses who narrated the incident to GhanaWeb said Kwame Owusu who was on his way to nature's call, was pursued and pounced at by his attackers.

"Initially, they used a cutlass but the cutlass could not work. Viewing from a storey building, I saw them inject the right side of his stomach with a needle filled with some substance. He became very weak at that spot", A young boy who detailed everything on condition of anonymity told GhanaWeb.



According to him, the attackers subsequently beat him severally and started inflicting cutlass wounds on many parts of his body.



"The attackers were Zongo boys from Adabraka, numbering over seven (7). At the time, most of the people present were women, so they all ran away", he added.



Meanwhile, some other reports suggest that the attackers were looking for Kwame Owusu's younger brother and not him.



Narrating her side of the story to this reporter, the bereaved mother of the deceased, Ama Afra said her son was about eating when he decided to go check something outside their house.



She said, "Just within five minutes, I had a report that my son had been murdered by a group of persons. How can people be wicked like that? Kwame, you've caused me a deep pain", she

said.



She sadly continued that her son who returned from Qatar a couple of days ago was supposed to fly back to Dubai (UAE).



"Why would people be so wicked like this? My son had everything fully prepared and he was supposed to fly to Dubai today. These people have caused me deep pain. My only hope is lost now, Kwame why? I'm deeply in pain, I can't stop crying, I'm broken-hearted?", she said.



Meanwhile, Nana Prempeh who is a national security operative has assured that the police were going to work hard to bring all the perpetrators to book.