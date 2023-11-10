Two arrested over sale of ECG meters

File photo

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has dragged two persons before an Accra Circuit Court for conspiring and illegally selling the company’s meter.

Charles Kotei and Frank Ofori have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and intentionally interfering with the ECG’s distribution system.



The two pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah admitted the Kotei and Ofori to bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with two sureties each, who should be Ghanaians.



The prosecution led by Mr Paul Assibi Abariga told the court that the complainant in the case, Ankudey Rocky, is an ECG Technician, whilst Kotei and Ofori reside at Danfa and Adenta respectfully.



The prosecution said the Rocky and one Affordofe Belinda Kafui, an ECG Technician, who is also a witness in the case, were on duty inspecting ECG meters at Adenta New site and its environs.

The prosecutor said Rocky and Kafui both noticed that some installed meters were unauthorized.



According to the prosecutor their investigation revealed that all the unauthorised meters were supplied by Ofori.



The prosecution said Rocky and Kafui went to Ofori and presented themselves as National Service persons who wanted a meter for their rented apartment.



Ofori told them that he could get a meter if they paid GH C1,200 in cash.



The prosecution said on September 28, 2023, Rocky and Kafui together with the police went to the complainant’s house with the intent to purchase meter from Ofori.

The prosecutor told the court that Ofori brought a meter with serial number 191499941 labeled property of Ministry of Energy to sell to them and he was arrested.



The prosecution said Ofori in his investigation caution statement stated that during the Months of November and December 2022, Kotei provided him about 40 meters to sell.



It said Ofori indicated that he had sold all the meters and was left with only one.



The Prosecutor said Kotei was arrested and stated in his statement that he obtained the meters from one Foli Atigah from Nsawam.



Kotei could not lead police to the said Foli Atigah’s house at Nsawam for his arrest.