Two babies die in hospital due to power outage in Damongo

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two babies have died as a result of a power outage at the St Anne’s Hospital which operates under the Catholic Health Directorate in Damango in the Savanna Region.

The hospital had its power cut due to a debt amounting to GH¢4 million power debt owed to the Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo).

In a Citinewsroom report, the two babies died due to the hospital's inability to transfuse blood, three others are also in critical condition.

Deliveries have also been suspended due to the power disconnection.

The head of communications and clinical coordinator of the hospital, Dr. Gbeadese Ahmed, explains that the babies died due to the hospital’s inability to get blood from the blood bank due to power outage as the hospital was unable to test for compatible blood to transfuse to the babies.

“From the very first time they disconnected us, we lost a baby and the second time we lost another. As we speak, there is another one in critical condition and the reason is that we couldn’t transfuse [blood to] them. It looks like almost every day we are going to have a problem to deal with,” citinewsroom.com quoted the head of communication.

This will be the second time the hospital will have its power supply cut by the electricity, on May 4, the hospital was disconnected but later reconnected due to the intervention of the Savanna Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.

However, NEDCo has issued a warning stating that its team would disconnect the hospital again on May 9 if the outstanding debt remained unpaid.

