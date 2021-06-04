Two brothers killed by ‘speeding car’

The deceased brothers were knocked down by a Hyundai

Two brothers have met their untimely death after they were knocked down by a car at Attorkrom near Adeiso of the Eastern Region.

The brothers, Kelvin Lartey and Gideon Lartey were knocked down by a Hyundai Accent car with registration number GE 831-19.



Confirming the incident, ASP Baffour Awuah said the Police received a distress call of an accident, and upon reaching the scene, they discovered that the car had knocked down the two brothers.



They were both pupils at the Golden Child School in the community and were on their way home from school.



He said the situation was dire and painful for residents in the area.

According to him, the two were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital when they were rushed for medical attention.



The driver of the car, he said, is currently in the hospital seeking medical attention.



The Police have also begun an investigation into the matter, and the driver would soon be arraigned before court.



He advised drivers to desist from over speeding and obey road regulations to prevent road accidents and pedestrian knockdowns.