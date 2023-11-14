Two busted over fraud remanded

File photo

Source: GNA

Two suspected members of a syndicate allegedly defrauding traders and businesses on the internet have been nabbed and remanded into police custody.

At an Adentan Circuit Court, Kingsford Adjetey, a painter, and a resident of Kasoa and Kofi Isaah, a Dispatch Rider, and a resident of Ablekumah, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretenses.



The accused are said to have defrauded a lady of GHC 16,000 worth of frozen foods and went into hiding.



Luck, however, eluded them when they used the same modus operandi on a sister company.



Accused persons are expected to reappear on December 12.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector A. Darko said the Complainant in this case was Anita Owusu, a journalist residing at East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

Chief Inspector Darko said Kingsford Adjetey, the first accused person, was a painter residing at Kasoa in the Central Region while Kofi Issah, the second accused person was a dispatch rider, residing at Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.



The prosecutor said the 3rd accused whose name was given as Philip, was at large.



Prosecution said in addition to the Journalism work, the complainant also traded in frozen foods.



The prosecutor told the court that the complainant used to post her frozen foods on the Jiji platform for sales.



According to prosecution, on October 23, 2023, Philip, the third accused contacted the complainant and placed order for Turkey wings and chicken parts worth GHC36,420.

Prosecution said Philip asked the complainant to deliver the goods to him at Weija barrier and promised to make payment at the delivery.



The prosecutor told the court that while the complainant was at the above-mentioned point, Philip called the complainant on phone and told her that two of his sons (Adjetey and Issah) will meet her along the way to take a quantity of the goods and the remaining to the destination, where payment would be made.



Prosecution said the complainant followed the directives of Philip and at a point met Adjetey and Isaah who took delivery of GHC16,000 worth of goods.



The prosecutor said Issah was on a motorbike to lead the complainant to the destination to offload the remaining goods and collect her money.



On reaching a traffic intersection Issah sped off while the traffic light was red and left the complainant behind.

Prosecution said the complainant and her team tried to contact Philip who made the order, but all his phones were off.



A report was made at East Legon Police Station, the prosecutor said.



Prosecution said the accused persons, using the same modus and ordered another frozen food from a sister company to be delivered at Kwashieman.



The prosecutor said luck eluded the accused persons when they came to receive the goods and were identified to police by the complainant as those who defrauded her.



When the accused persons were arrested, the two accused persons admitted the offence but failed to lead police to the arrest of their boss, Philip, the third accused person.

Prosecution said efforts were underway to get Philip arrested.