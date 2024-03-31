Two cars involved in accident over faulty Flagstaff House traffic lights

The two cars collided in front of the Flagstaff House

Two cars have been involved in an accident in front of the Flagstaff House due to what is believed to be dysfunctional traffic lights along the route.

According to reports by GHOne News, two silver-coloured salon cars reportedly ran into each other, causing significant damage to the grill of one car, and the side of the other car.



The accident occurred sometime in the afternoon of Sunday, March 31, 2024.



A video shared by the GHOne News X account showed the two cars on the side of the road directly opposite the Flagstaff House.



Officials from the Ghana Police Service were seen at the scene of the crash directing traffic.



No casualties were reported.



This recent accident comes on the back of consistent calls from citizens for the government to resolve the cases of faulty and malfunctioning traffic lights and street lights in many places in the country, more specifically, Accra.

Sections including the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the Okponglo intersection and the Airport intersection have been cited as places with faulty traffic lights.



Watch the video here





Accident infront of Flagstaff House due to dysfunctional traffic lights, zero casualties.#GHOneNews #GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/me143seGpt — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) March 31, 2024

ID/AE