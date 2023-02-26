Two cases of Lassa Fever confirmed in Accra - GHS

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said two cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed after tests by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on 24th February 2023.

According to the GHS, both cases reside in Accra.



In a statement dated 26th February 2023 and signed by the Director-General, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said that Public Health Emergency Management committees at all levels (National, Regions, and Districts) have been activated.

He added that detailed investigations including an environmental assessment have started.



“The first case was a 40-year trader, who was unwell for a period of about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The second case, who is a contact of the fatal case, is currently on admission but is very stable. So far, 56 contacts have been identified and are being followed up,” he disclosed.