Two charged over Canadian Visa fraud

Eric Moses Tuwuhofo and Kofi Quagrane, who allegedly collected 8,000 dollars from one Mr Anthony Kelly Manso, under the pretext of procuring eight Canadian visas for him, have been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.



Tuwuhofo pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHS44,500.00 with three sureties, one to be justified. Quagrane was, however, absent in court.



The Court indicated that the sureties should be of substance and must furnish the Registry with copies of valid photo ID cards.



It further ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures within 21 days. The case was adjourned to October 10.



Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, the Prosecutor, said Tuwuhofo and Quagrane were businessmen residing at Achimota and Dansoman, respectively.

In October 2018, Tuwuhofo approached the complainant, Mr Anthony Kelly Manso, that he had connections with an immigration officer at the Kotoka International Airport, who had been securing Canadian visas for interested persons.



Prosecution said the complainant became interested and Tuwuhofo introduced Quagrane as the said senior immigration officer on phone to him.



The accused demanded initial payment of 8,000 dollars, the cedi equivalent being GHC47,200.00 for the eight visas.



Prosecution said the accused, after taking the money, failed to honour his promise and went into hiding.



The complainant reported the issue to the Police and on February 13, this year, Tuwuhofo was arrested at Abakrampa in the Central Region.

In Tuwuhofo’s caution statement he admitted the offence and mentioned Quagrane as his accomplice.



On June 17, this year, Quagrane was picked up at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and, thereafter, admitted the offence in his caution statement.



Prosecution said Tuwuhofo, during investigations, refunded GHC5,000.00 to the police.

