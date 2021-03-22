Two communities lock horns over used clothing

Residents of Abonyin and Abaasa in the Central Region of Ghana wrestled each other for used clothes donated by Crime Check Foundation, CCF through its donors based abroad.

In its initial support to the two communities, the Foundation gave the beneficiaries Four Hundred Ghana cedis each to ease their financial difficulties.



The residents who were in a haste to take delivery of the items couldn’t wait patiently to formally receive their share as women, men and children shove each other to hoard what their hands could reach.



The Assemblyman of Abonyin, Matthew Akwa said as a typical farming community, life is difficult for the residents as most of them are poor. He commended CCF and its donors for the donation and also used the opportunity to appeal for more support to help eradicate poverty in the communities.



“We are farmers and the hardship here is unbearable due to financial difficulties. We are happy for the donation because it will save us from buying clothes. However, we are appealing to the donors to continue supporting us to give us relief.” He appealed.



A pregnant woman and other residents who benefitted were excited for the gift. “We thank CCF and its donors for coming to our aid. These items will benefit our children and ourselves. We pray that God will bless your businesses so that you will be able to come back to support us. We are very happy.” The said.

Crime Check Foundation has supported many other rural communities in the Central Region including Goma Ayensuadze and Gomoa Tetsiam where the Foundation gave the beneficiaries mostly physically challenged persons and the aged monies ranging from Two Hundred Ghana cedis to Four Hundred Ghana cedis.



The Foundation has supported many village dwellers in other parts of the country with livelihood support.



Watch the video below:



