Two cops injured in raid on suspected criminals at Gomoa Nyanyano

Two police officers sustained injuries after they stormed the den of some suspected criminals to arrest them at Gomoa Nyanayano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Sunday.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that, a team of police officers from the Intelligence Unit was trailing some criminals who had robbed some residents at Kasoa but hiding at Gomoa Nyanayano.



The Police officers monitored their movement and traced them to a den to effect an arrest but the suspected criminals attacked the officers and injured two of them.



A re-enforcement was called in from the Central East Regional Police Command to deal with the situation.

Eight suspects were arrested, while two of them run away with handcuffs.



The officers are receiving treatment at the hospital while the eight suspects have been handed over Central East Regional Police Command for investigation and prosecution.



A manhunt is underway for the others who escaped.