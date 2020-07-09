General News

Two coronavirus patients die in Ahafo

File photo

The Ahafo Region has recorded the death of two COVID-19 patients.

Mrs. Stella Sefa, the acting Ahafo Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer and Nurse Manager, Goaso Municipal Government Hospital confirmed the death in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.



Mrs. Sefa stated COVID-19 positive cases in the region now stood at 26 and those who are Asymptomatic (a person who has tested positive of the virus but does not show symptoms of it) had been directed to be self-isolated in their homes while those with symptoms have been quarantine and receiving treatments at the COVID-19 health centres in the region, she added.

She entreated the populace to remain calm and report any unusual health condition quickly at any nearby health facility for the necessary diagnosis to receive the appropriate treatment.



Mrs. Sefa reiterated the need for everybody to observe the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and directives such as social and physical distancing, regular handwashing with soap under running water, and wearing of nose/face masks to halt the spread COVID-19.

