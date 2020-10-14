Two dead after truck runs into traders at Walewale market

The driver of a Kia truck lost control and veered off into the market

Two persons have died and others injured after a loaded Kia truck ran into traders at the Walewale market in the North East Region Tuesday night.

Reports say the driver of the vehicle which was traveling to Bolga is believed to have lost control after a brake failure and veered off into the market.



One died instantly while the other died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



The police have since commenced an investigation into the matter.