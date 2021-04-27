Two dead in Yutong Bus accident on Kumasi-Accra highway

While two passengers lost their lives, other occupants of the bus sustained some injuries

Two persons including a 12-year-old girl have died in a head-on collision between a Yutong Bus and a Private car on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident occured Monday, April 26, 2021, about 7:30 pm when the suspect driver Francis Ali, 30, was driving a Yutong bus with registration number GE 5124 – 19 with passengers on board from Accra towards Bawku, however, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirt of Akim Asafo near Suhum on the Accra – Kumasi highway, he wrongfully overtook a fleet of vehicles ahead of him and in the process, he crashed head – on with a Mitsubishi Pajero 4×4 private car with registration number GE 1201-18 which was coming from the Kumasi direction.



The Mitsubishi Pajero driver yet to be identified but believed to be 45 years and a 12-year-old girl died on the spot.



A 35-year-old woman Yaa Pokua sustained injury and was rushed to Suhum Government Hospital and admitted for treatment.

The bodies have been removed and deposited at the same Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.



Occupants of the bus sustained minor injuries.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the accident. He said the accidents vehicles have been towed away for free flow of traffic