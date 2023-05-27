1
Two dead, one injured in a gory accident

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two people were killed and one is critically injured in a horrific accident involving a motorbike and an oncoming vehicle in Wassa Ateiku, Western Region.

According to reports, the motorcycle was overloaded with wood boards.

The assemblyman for Adaase electoral area, Hon. Stephen Ahianyor, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the rider and other pillion riders died instantly, leaving one pillion rider in critical condition and that they were rushed to the Ateiku Christian Hospital.

“Because the Okada rider was at top speed and also heavily loaded, he suddenly lost steering control and collided with the oncoming vehicle,” he claimed.

Esi Ayida, 36, and Kwaku Dan, 19, have been identified as the deceased.

Yaw Adekah has also been identified as a survivor.

