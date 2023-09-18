Two dead, others in critical condition after their car crashes into stationary truck at Baatsona

Residents around the Nungua-Baatsona Filling Station area woke up to the gory sight of a car crash scene that had claimed the lives of two persons.

According to an eyewitness report, four occupants of a Mercedes Benz on top speed in the early hours of Monday, September 18, 2023, around 3:00 am, rammed into a faulty KIA truck which was stationed on a side of the road in the vicinity.



The eyewitness further narrated that the truck was left in front of the Shell Filling Station on the Nungua-Baatsonaa stretch by the driver after it developed a faulty front tire on Friday, September 15.



The driver of the truck had supported the vehicle with a jack and left it there, the eyewitness added.



In a GhanaWeb video that captured the scene of the accident, the eyewitness can be heard describing the occupants of the Benz as people who usually use the road at high speed.



He also added that the victims of the accident were two Ghanaians and two Nigerians who, earlier, almost knocked him down with their car.



“The truck you are seeing over here was packed there three days ago. So, I just heard a loud bang around 3-5 a.m. this morning. When I came out, the Benz was coming from the Ecobank direction and these people; they are two male Nigerians and two female Ghanaians; they usually drive on top speed on this road after drinking. They almost knocked me down three days ago when I was going to Dansoman.

“It happens that they didn’t know about the spoilt truck so when the driver of the Benz realised it, he sharply swerved but crashed into the truck with passenger side and that killed a man and woman. The driver and one other lady, however, survived but in a critical condition,” the eyewitness narrated to a GhanaWeb reporter.







