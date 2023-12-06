Two dead, several injured as bandit attack bus travelling from Bawku to Kumasi

The bus that was attacked by the bandits

A least two persons are reported dead after bandits attacked a bus travelling from Bawku, a community in the Upper East Region, to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

According to reports, several people were severely wounded by the bandits, who were allegedly from one of the factions in the ongoing feud in Bawku, during the attack at Nangode, a community in the Upper East Region.



The tags killed and injured the passengers on the bus when they started firing gunshots indiscriminately.



A video from the scene of the incident shared by EBHUB on X on Tuesday showed the mortal remains of the deceased, a man and a woman on the bus.



There were blood stains all over the bus and most of its windows were broken.



Several people could be seen outside the bus but no security official was present.

BAI/MA



