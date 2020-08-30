General News

Two die from gunshots at Abossey Okai Homowo

File photo: Two out of three persons succumbed to the injuries from the gunshots

Two persons are reported to have lost their lives from gunshot wounds at Abossey Okai in Accra on Saturday, August 30.

The incident happened during this year’s Ga Mashi annual Homowo festival which according to the police was organized by the traditional leaders without their notice.



Joynews reported that the police rushed to the area when gunshots were heard during the performance of some traditional rites as part of the celebration.



According to the police three persons who sustained injuries from the gunshots were rushed to the Shukura Community Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where the aforementioned two were pronounced dead by doctors while they were undergoing treatment.

The third victim who suffered an injury on his right arm is however reported to have been treated and discharged from hospital.



The Ghana Police Service said they were conducting investigations to find out whether the shooting had anything to do with the celebration and to also identify and arrest the culprits.

