Two die in fatal accident

The accident occurred Saturday, December 5, 2020, around 11:00 pm.

Two persons reportedly travelling to take part in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections have died in a fatal accident on the Akyem Asafo-Bunso stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Sources say the driver of Mercedes Benz sprinter bus with registration number GS 5523 – 17 with passengers on board was travelling from Accra towards Kumasi, however, on reaching the Asafo-Pechi junction, he attempted to overtake an unidentified truck but in the process crashed into the truck.



The impact, according to reports, forced the bus to suddenly turn to the opposite direction crashing with another Mercedes Benz sprinter bus with registration number GW 73 24 – 20 with passengers onboard.



Two persons died on the spot. Passengers onboard both vehicles sustained injuries, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado.

He said Personnel from Ghana National Ambulance Service from Suhum and Kwabeng rushed to the scene to assist in conveying the injured to Kibi and Enyiresi Government hospitals for treatment.



Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased persons have been conveyed to Suhum Government hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.



The damaged accident vehicles have also been towed to the police station for testing to assist in investigation.