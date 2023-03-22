Two die in head-on collision at Wassa Japa

Two people died on the spot

Correspondence from Western Region

A head-on collision between two Sprinter buses has killed two people on board at Wassa Japa in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.



The accident happened at a police checkpoint on Tuesday dawn.



One of the sprinters with registration number WR 775- 19 was from Kumasi, heading to Tarkwa, while the other one with registration number AC 1474-22 was from Tarkwa heading to Kumasi.



According to reports, the Sprinter bus from Kumasi had stopped at the police checkpoint being checked by the police.

However, the one from Tarkwa was at top speed even while approaching the checkpoint.



The police officer on duty stopped the car, but the driver did not stop and subsequently crashed into the stationed Sprinter killing two people on the spot and injuring eight passengers.



A resident of the community Odehyieba Raphael who spoke to GhanaWeb said, "another accident happened at the same spot last year, and that necessitated the creation of a police barrier here."



The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Wassa Akropong government hospital, while the deceased have been deposited at the hospital's morgue.