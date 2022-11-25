Two dodgy decisions went against Black Stars - Gabby on Ghana's defeat to Portugal

Black Stars

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing party has indicated that the Black Stars suffered from controversial calls during their match against Portugal.

He said, the team was unlucky to have lost 3-2 against the opponent.



Gabby's tweet hours after the game said the team can only do better.



"Well done Ghana. Unlucky to lose. 2 dodgy decisions go against us for goals for Portugal. We can only get better," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo has described the penalty awarded Cristiano Ronaldo during the game as "a special gift from the referee".



He indicated at a post-match press conference that the referee's decision on the day was "a wrong decision".



"The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty. Everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something?" Otto Addo questioned.

"If somebody scores a goal, congratulations," Addo said. "But this was really a gift. Really a gift. What more can I say? [It was] a special gift from the referee.'



"I think it was really the wrong decision,'' Otto Addo added. "We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There's no explanation for me. And then it's difficult against a world-class team when they are leading.''



He said he even tried to meet with Elfath after the game to ask him about the incident. Addo also complained that Elfath had missed numerous fouls on his players.



"I tried," Addo noted. "I asked some people outside with FIFA if I can talk with the referee in a calm and quiet way but they said he's in a meeting and it's not possible.''





Portugal beat Ghana for a 3-2 win at Stadium 974. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to give the Portuguese the lead just after the hour mark before Andre Ayew levelled for Ghana.

The European nation then scored two-in-two minutes for a 3-1 lead. Substitute Osman Bukari headed in brilliantly late on to end the game 3-2.



The Black Stars became the first African team to score a goal at this year’s tournament.



Portugal leads Group H with three points after the win, with Ghana bottom. Uruguay and South Korea have a point each after drawing goalless.







