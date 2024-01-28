Two ex-police commissioners see parliamentary bids shot down in NPP Primaries

COP Tuffour and COP Alex Mensah

Both retired Police Commissioners who vied for New Patriotic Party (NPP) tickets in the Ashanti Region parliamentary primaries faced defeat.

COP (retired) George Alex Mensah, contesting in the Bekwai Constituency, and COP (retired) George Tuffuor, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, were initially approved by the party's vetting committee to participate in the polls scheduled for January 27, 2024.



George Alex Mensah, a former Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, found himself on the ballot alongside three other aspirants in the Bekwai Constituency.



However, his bid fell short as he garnered 245 votes, while Lawyer Ralph Opoku Adusei secured 662 votes, emerging as the leading candidate.



In the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, retired Commissioner George Tuffuor faced stiff competition, including the incumbent Emmanuel Agyei Anwhire and two others.



The final tally revealed that Tuffuor secured 324 votes, surpassing the incumbent who received 209 votes. The ultimate victor in the constituency was Madam Shirley Kyei, who secured 395 votes, while Dr Dennis Addo received 6 votes.



With these results, a first-time female candidate, Madam Shirley Kyei, has been officially declared the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls in Atwima Nwabiagya South.

AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel











