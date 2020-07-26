General News

Two fake policemen arrested for extorting money from motorists at Kasoa

Bismark Asabre and Bright David Mensah are in the custody of the police

Some three commercial motorbike riders in Kasoa in the Central Region assisted by a police officer last Wednesday arrested and handed over two fake policemen who had mounted a roadblock on the Akweley Road and were acting as police officers solely to extort money from road users

The suspects Bismark Asabre and Bright David Mensah, an interdicted police officer who was with the Formed Police Unit(FPU), had mounted the road block at Adom Estate and were mercilessly taking at least GHc20from road users, especially the commercial riders, for trumped up road officers.



The fake officers were not in uniform but had proof that they were police officers in service.



But the commercial riders suspected that the two men, who seemed too eager to ask for the money, could not possibly be genuine officers. They promptly raised an alarm, called on the police and got them arrested.

According to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, items retrieved from the suspects included: “a pair of handcuffs with no inscription, a shocker, ZTE Gota, SQ90 mobile phone, Nato pepper spray, Ghana Police card bearing the name of Sergeant Bismark Asabre, Infinix x5, a Samsung cell phone and cash amount of GH ¢75.00 being the proceeds of the extortion.”



The suspects have been detained for further investigations and will be charged for the following: conspiracy to commit crime, namely: extortion contrary to section 23 of criminal offences act 1960 (ACT 29); extortion, contrary to section 151 of criminal offences act, 1960(ACT 29); and falsely pretending to be public officer (section 237 of criminal offences act 1960 (act 29).

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.