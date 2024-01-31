Two farmers inflict wounds on themselves over fish at Assin Besease

File photo

Two farmers, Kwame Appiah, 44, and Thomas Brekese 57, are in critical condition battling for their lives at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu and Assin Manso Health Center respectively.

Both victims and two others who are currently on the run engaged in a fierce scuffle and subsequently inflicted cutlass wounds on themselves.



Narrating the cause of the incident to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, victim Kwame Appiah said while on his farm, Thomas Brekese and his accomplices confronted and accused him of harvesting their fish.



They had set up a fish trap in river Ochi at Besease but met the trap empty upon checking, which they suspected Kwame Appiah of stealing the fish from the trap.

The accusations did not sit well with the victim, Kwame Appiah resulting in a fight between them and subsequently causing harm to themselves.



The accused person without any provocation threatened and started butchering him because he is on his farm with a cutlass, he also pulled his and started hacking him too.



The case has been reported to the Police Station for an investigation.