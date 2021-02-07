Two female students of Saint Luise JHS kidnapped in Kumasi

File photo:The victims were kidnapped on their way from school on Friday February 5 2021

Two final-year female students of Saint Luise Junior High School (JHS) in Kumasi have reportedly been Kidnaped.

The victims after closing from school on Friday reportedly picked a taxi to transport them to Breman UGC where they live with their parents.



Upon reaching Suame in the evening, the taxi driver diverted from the main route and took the girls to Suame Magazine, an area they are not familiar with.



One of the girls who managed to sneak a call to her brother with the phone of one of the suspects who had dropped it in the room where they are keeping their victims kept said: “We are 10 people in the room. The boys and their bodyguards are sleeping with us. One of the girls who earlier call her father with her own phone has been stabbed with a knife”.

She added,” at the moment I can’t direct you to where we are because I don’t know the area all I know is we are close to Nuroom hotel”.



The Father of one of the victims who was with the Suame Police search team collapsed over the matter.



The Ashanti regional police command has been informed about the development for extra men to be deployed for the rescue of the girls and other victims.