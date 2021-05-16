Two friends before court for stealing a motorbike

The suspects are teenagers

Two friends have been remanded into police custody by the District Magistrate court at Enchi in the Western North Region for allegedly stealing a motorbike valued at GH￠4,200.00.

The accused persons are; Ebenezer Kwaw, a Junior High School student, 18 and Seth Owusu, illegal miner, 19.



Their pleas have not been taken, by the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng.



The two who would re-appear in court on May 17, 2021, are being charged for abetment to commit crime and stealing.



The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant, Issaka Mohammed, is a miner and resident of Abokyia, while accused persons are residents of Papoeso and Emre Dani cottage all in the Aowin Municipality.



He said on March 20, 2021, the accused persons met at Kwaw's house after they had successfully stolen a motorbike at Papoeso and agreed not to meet in town so that they would not be suspected as the brain behind the theft.

He said while Owusu was leaving to his house, he instructed Kwaw to try and steal one motorbike from some miners who usually work along the Frantrakesim road which he obliged.



On March 23, 2021, the complainant parked his unregistered Haojin motorbike at the above-mentioned location and went to work around 0800 hours.



Prosecution said at about 1400 hours, the first accused person secretly went to the spot where the complainant had parked his motorbike and stole it after which he hid the motorbike in a cocoa farm along the Emre Dani road.



He said at about 1700 hours the same day, the complainant after the day’s work returned to where he parked his motorbike but it was not there.



The complainant then wrote the chassis number of his motorbike on pieces of paper and distributed same to the motor mechanics in the vicinity to help him track the offenders.

Inspector Agyare said on March 25, this year, at about 1700 hours, the complainant had a tip-off from a mechanic at Kwawu that Kwaw had brought the said motorbike to his shop to swap the parts.



Base on the information, the complainant went to Kwawu and with the assistance of some youth, the first accused person was arrested and escorted to the Enchi police station with the motorbike, the prosecution said.



He said during the investigation Kwaw in his caution statement mentioned Owusu as his accomplice and he was also arrested for questioning.