Two friends get five years imprisonment for stealing mobile phone

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced two friends to a total of five years imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone and cash at Adankwame.

Godfred Wiafe 18, a motor rider and Bashiru Shaibu 21, a driver’s mate pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.



Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that, the convicts and the complainant reside at Adankwame in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.



She said on June 22 this year, Shaibu reported his friend Wiafe, to the Adankwame Police for stealing his chain valued at GH¢50.00.

Wiafe was arrested and in his cautioned statement admitted the offence but indicated that he took the chain because Shaibu had denied him his share of some item they conspired and stole from the complainant’s room the previous day.



Chief Inspector Amankwaa said Shaibu was also arrested and after investigations, they were charged and brought before the court.

