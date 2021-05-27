Two friends grabbed over defilement

The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday, June 15, for Case Management Conference

Source: GNA

Two friends, who allegedly took turns to defile a 14-year-old girl at Dansoman Sahara in Accra, have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Randy Opoku, 20, and Albert Mingle, 19, have been charged with two counts of defilement and they pleaded not guilty.



The Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted them to bail in the sum of GHC60,000 with three sureties, one to be public servants earning not less than GHC3,000.



The accused persons have been restrained by the Court to stay 50 meters away from the victim.



The Court also ordered the prosecution to file witness statements.



The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday, June 15, for Case Management Conference.



Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held brief for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, said the complainant was a business woman residing at Dansoman Sahara with the victim, aged 14.

He said the accused persons were friends residing at the same area with the victim.



Sergeant Aniagyei said in April, this year, Randy met the victim after her mother had sent her on an errand and he proposed to her.



The prosecution said the victim accepted Randy's proposal and they exchanged contacts and had been chatting via WhatsApp.



He said on April 21, at about 1700hours, Randy invited the victim to his house and lured her into his room, put off the light and had sex with her.



Sergeant Aniagyei said after Randy had had sex with the victim, he went into the wash room.



Mingle took advantage of the light out and sneaked into the room and he also had sex with the victim but was identified by the victim after the act, prosecution said.

Sergeant Aniagyei said on Saturday, April 30, the complainant went through the victim's Whatapp messages and saw one which read: "I am not an animal that you people can use and be having sex with me like that."



Randy in response to the message said: "You are too sweet," prosecution said.



Sergeant Aniagyei said the complainant, after reading the messages, became alarmed and quizzed the victim who narrated her ordeal to her.



The matter was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.



On Tuesday, May 4, the accused persons were arrested and they provided their caution statements to the police.