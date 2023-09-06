Two girls drown in Mankran River following heavy downpour at Mankranso

A file photo

Residents of Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief following the drowning of two girls in the Mankran River.

The two girls, Elizabeth, 12, and Diana, 16, were reportedly swept away while crossing the river on their way from school on Monday, September 4, 2023.



Some residents in an interview with Philip Darlington, a student of OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies said the two were crossing a wooden bridge on the river when young Elizabeth fell into the river, adding that, her elder sister, Diana in an attempt to save her jumped into the river but they were both swept away.



They disclosed that Elizabeth was found one hour after the incident but was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

They also revealed that 16-year-old Diana, a JHS student was missing in the river with residents trying their best to locate her.



