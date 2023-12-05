Two girls, their grandmother killed in accident at Assin Nyankomase

File photo

Three people have been killed by an overspeeding car at Assin Nyankomase in the Assin Central Region.

The accident, which happened as a result of overspeeding, according to reports, killed two girls who were using the road with their grandmother.



Esau Pobio reported to Rainbow Radio Accra that the accident in question happened on the evening of Sunday, December 3, 2023.

He said that the taxi driver who knocked down the three women at Assin Nyankomase was being chased by the police for having only one tail light.



Esau added that the police are still on the hunt to arrest the driver who committed two crimes on the same night, the first resulting in the deaths of three women.